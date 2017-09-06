| by Jack Landau |

Plans continue to advance for the proposed redevelopment of 250 Lawrence West, currently home to a Peter Dickinson-designed medical building. Revised documents were recently submitted to the City of Toronto as part of an application for an Official Plan Amendment (OPA) and Site Plan Approval (SPA), revealing changes to the plan since initially being proposed by Graywood Developments and architects Quadrangle in early-2015.

Facing northwest at 250 Lawrence Avenue West, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

First proposed at a height of 11 storeys, the plan was updated to 12 storeys in a June 2016 resubmission, still the plan in the most recent revision. While the floor count has increased, the building's proposed condo unit count has decreased from 243 down to 189 larger units, now proposed in a mix of 50 one-bedroom units (26%), 38 one-bedroom+den units (20%), 49 two-bedroom units (26%), and 52 two-bedroom+den units (28%).

The overall massing and design aesthetic remain largely unchanged from previous versions, aside from some minor tweaks which include the change in height mentioned above, along with the removal from the plan for a row of three-storey townhomes and semi-detached homes at the north end of the site. Another revision to the plan will enhance the surrounding public realm with the dedication of just under 400 m² in parkland along the east side of the property, running from south of Glengarry Avenue to Lawrence.

250 Lawrence Avenue West, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

New documents also present the material finishes planned for the development, which include a mix of window wall and curtainwall cladding systems, three different tones of stone and precast concrete, exposed concrete, and metal panels.

Following the City of Toronto's failure to adopt an Official Plan Amendment and to make a decision for the proposed Zoning By-law Amendment, an OMB pre-hearing was held earlier this year for the site. A follow-up OMB hearing is scheduled for May 22, 2018, which will bring about the next steps in the project's planning and approvals process.

250 Lawrence Avenue West, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

