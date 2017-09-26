| by Jack Landau |

Following the recent topping out of Tridel and Beaux Properties' 101 Erskine Condos, the new 32-storey CS&P Architects-designed condominium tower continues to make its mark on Toronto's Yonge and Eglinton neighbourhood. When we last checked in on the project in early August, work had recently wrapped up on the building's final residential level and the mechanical penthouse floor above. Since then, progress on cladding the tower has brought the building closer to the aesthetic advertised in marketing renderings.

101 Erskine viewed from the south, image by Forum contributor drum118

The newest views of construction reveal substantial progress on the building's exterior. The white window wall system being used to clad the southern half of the lowest tower volume is practically fully installed. The contrast between the windows and spandrel panels of the window wall are now being visually softened by the installation of balcony guards with a translucent, fritted glazing. The balcony treatment also introduces a strong, clean, repeated horizontal emphasis to the tower, while drawing the eye to the signature canted structural columns that articulate the upper from the lower tower volumes.

101 Erskine viewed from the southeast, image by Forum contributor drum118

Hinted at in the images above, the north side of the building is clad differently from the south side. On the lower portion, the north side combines dark tinted vision glass with a black spandrel and mullion. On the upper portion, the black swaps sides.

Upper levels of 101 Erskine, image by Forum contributor drum118

A marketing rendering of the project looking towards the northeast helps to fill in the blanks, showing approximately how 101 Erskine will look when it's all done.

101 Erskine viewed from the southeast, image courtesy of Tridel/Beaux

