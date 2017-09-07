| by Jack Landau |

Brampton council endorses $150M university plan; Toronto condo proposal opposed by Margaret Atwood should undergo mediation, community council votes; Cyclists are frustrated with the slow roll-out of the City’s bike plan; and more news:

Construction at Dan Leckie and Queens Quay means cyclists must dismount on the bike path (Toronto Star)

Margaret Atwood faced ‘vile’ treatment over Annex condo criticism, lawyer says (Globe and Mail)

Brampton council endorses $150M university plan (Toronto Star)

Residents angry over Don Mills and Sheppard development (Inside Toronto)

Toronto condo proposal opposed by Margaret Atwood should undergo mediation, community council votes (Metro News)

Cyclists are frustrated with the slow roll-out of the City’s bike plan (Torontoist)

TTC Service Quality Update for September 2017 (Steve Munro)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

New Adelaide Convention Centre Inspired by South Australian Landscape (Adelaide)

Beedie Returns With Another Application for 105 Keefer (Vancouver)

Information Session Scheduled for 4 Street and 17 Avenue Towers (Calgary)

Second Phase of Meridian Plaza Proposed (Edmonton)