| by Jack Landau |

Toronto-area average home price falls for 4th month; Spadina Subway extension from Toronto to York Region to open on December 17; TTC to spend $500K to measure subway air quality; and more news:

Toronto-area average home price falls for 4th month, still up 3% from August 2016 (Metro News)

Spadina Subway extension from Toronto to York Region to open on December 17: TTC (Inside Toronto)

Why one Toronto family travelled more than 130 km on the TTC in 9 hours (Toronto Star)

Inside the retail evolution of Toronto’s tony Yorkville (Globe and Mail)

City seeks funding boost for tree complaints (Toronto Star)

No room for Durham buses at Scarborough Centre station, says TTC (Inside Toronto)

Is A TTC Bus Technology Gerrymander In The Works? (Steve Munro)

TTC to spend $500K to measure subway air quality (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com: