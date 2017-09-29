| by Jack Landau |

John Tory tweets in favour of Little Free Libraries; City on hook for $1.6 billion to fix crumbling public housing; Rob Ford Stadium?; and more news:

John Tory tweets in favour of Little Free Libraries (Metro News)

Don’t whitewash Rob Ford. Naming a stadium after him would be erasing history (Globe and Mail)

He was a terrible mayor, but naming football stadium after Rob Ford fine by me: Keenan (Toronto Star)

City on hook for $1.6 billion to fix crumbling public housing (Metro News)

LORINC: When “Friends of” park groups aren’t so friendly to outsiders (Spacing Toronto)

Spring strike cost the Toronto Zoo $4 million: Report (Metro News)

A Stranger Things installation, a hot-air balloon and five other must-see spectacles at Nuit Blanche 2017 (Toronto Life)

