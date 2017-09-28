| by Jack Landau |

Auditor general to review controversial GO stations (Toronto Star)

Rob Ford Memorial Stadium? Doug Ford wants it, John Tory backs it (Metro News)

What people think about the city’s proposal to build Rail Deck Park (Toronto Life)

Oakville rejects bid to demolish Glen Abbey golf course (Toronto Star)

TTC Budget Woes Deepen (Steve Munro)

A smooth-running TTC would be cooler than a Hyperloop to Montreal: Teitel (Toronto Star)

