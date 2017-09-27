| by Jack Landau |

Arts and culture hub 401 Richmond getting property tax relief; City, developer lay out competing visions for downtown’s largest undeveloped space; Toronto real estate board raises concerns about possible vacancy tax; and more news:

Arts and culture hub 401 Richmond getting property tax relief (Metro News)

City, developer lay out competing visions for downtown’s largest undeveloped space (Torontoist)

Toronto real estate board raises concerns about possible vacancy tax (Metro News)

ClubLink applies to demolish Glen Abbey golf course (Toronto Star)

TRANSIT REVIEW: Toronto's Lower Don Trail reopens (Inside Toronto)

$3M-plus sales in Vancouver, Toronto down after government measures: Re/Max (Metro News)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Purpose-Built Data Centre Now Officially Open in Montreal (Montreal)

Large-scale Housing Complex Proposed for Vancouver's East Side (Vancouver)

A Callback to Alberta's Dawn: 60 Years of the Jubilee Auditoriums (Edmonton)