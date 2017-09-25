| by Jack Landau |

On the Toronto sign, read six-word stories about the Six for Canada 150; Proposals to link Queens Quay and Union Station include a moving sidewalk, a cable car or more streetcars; Where is the Extra TTC Service?; and more news:

On the Toronto sign, read six-word stories about the Six for Canada 150 (Globe and Mail)

Proposals to link Queens Quay and Union Station include a moving sidewalk, a cable car or more streetcars (Toronto Star)

Where is the Extra TTC Service? (Steve Munro)

If it’s worth spending billions to build a subway in Scarborough it’s worth properly linking the waterfront to Union: Keenan (Toronto Star)

“I don’t know what’s real or not”: Rosedale locals talk about the neighbourhood’s worsening stop-sign controversy (Toronto Life)

Toronto’s east end sees a rise in quality restaurants, but filling seats isn’t always easy (Globe and Mail)

There’s still work to be done, say former Tent City residents (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Extell Development Company's 555TEN Launches Upper Level Residences (New York)

Photos: Visible Progress at MYIE Group's Richmond International Trade Centre (Vancouver)

Construction Begins on WestJet's New Hangar Project (Calgary)

Rendering to Realization: The University of Alberta Physical Activity and Wellness Centre (Edmonton)