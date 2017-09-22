| by Jack Landau |

Toronto Community Housing CEO says she’s ready for the challenges ahead; Dundas West TTC station to finally be connected to UP Express station; The top five intersections for condo resales in Toronto: and more news

Toronto Community Housing CEO says she’s ready for the challenges ahead (Metro News)

Team Canada touches down in Toronto for Invictus Games (Toronto Star)

The top five intersections for condo resales in Toronto (Metro News)

TTC suing Manulife for alleged negligence related to benefits fraud scheme (Globe and Mail)

Will Toronto raccoons starve because of our new green bins? (Metro News)

Dundas West TTC station to finally be connected to UP Express station (Metro News)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Infamous Tour Montparnasse to Undergo Major Facelift (Paris)

Flashing Back to the Construction of a Landmark Arthur Erickson Project (Vancouver)

The Palace Theatre Returns to its Roots (Calgary)

The Demise of the Empire Block (Edmonton)