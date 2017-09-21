| by Jack Landau |

Sorry Toronto, data shows Calgary and Denver are in a horse race to win Amazon’s HQ2; ‘Find a better way,’ Tory says of $1.64M drain feature at St. Lawrence Market; Plan unveiled for Toronto’s own World Trade Centre complex; and more news:

Sorry Toronto, data shows Calgary and Denver are in a horse race to win Amazon’s HQ2 (Financial Post)

‘Find a better way,’ Tory says of $1.64M drain feature at St. Lawrence Market (Toronto Star)

Plan unveiled for Toronto’s own World Trade Centre complex (Globe and Mail)

New Toronto museum offers a lens into the Second World War in Asia (Toronto Star)

Toronto councillors to landlords: Keep the air conditioning on (Metro News)

East York resident wants city to add rain gardens to basement flooding subsidy (Toronto Star)

Toronto's ravines: This underground forest playground has been transformed into the greatest Urban Park Ever (The Independent)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

New Brick-Clad Brooklyn Condominium Launches Sales (New York)

Polygon's Midori Reveals its Shapeshifting Facade (Vancouver)

Images Reveal New Angles of Arlington Street Investment's 'The Fifth' (Calgary)

Edmonton Invites Public to Vote in 2017 Urban Design Awards (Edmonton)