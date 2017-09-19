| by Jack Landau |

TTC seeks out alternative streetcar suppliers after Bombardier delays; Traffic wardens coming to Toronto streets in 2018 after successful pilot project; Sidewalks and the “last mile” problem; and more news:

TTC spending $50,000 on decals trumpeting its transit award (Toronto Star)

Meet the man on a mission to map Toronto's oldest trees (Metro News)

Sidewalks and the “last mile” problem (Torontoist)

Toronto councillor files motion to save Centreville carousel (Toronto Star)

Condo buyers come from all stages of life (BILD Blog)

TTC seeks out alternative streetcar suppliers after Bombardier delays (Toronto Star)

New rules could dampen home sales in Canada, mortgage lenders warn (Globe and Mail)

Traffic wardens coming to Toronto streets in 2018 after successful pilot project (Metro News)

We asked 140 start-up founders about Toronto’s tech scene. Here’s what they said (Toronto Life)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Team Behind YUL Condominiums Now Constructing Montreal Rental Tower (Montreal)

Rental and Strata Housing Proposed for Commercial and Broadway (Vancouver)

Above-Grade Construction Pushes ALT Hotel Vertically (Calgary)

New Walterdale Bridge Opens to Traffic (Edmonton)