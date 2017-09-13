| by Jack Landau |

Crisanti out as Tory's deputy mayor after he throws in with Doug Ford; Metrolinx announces ‘thorough’ review of controversial GO stations; Moody’s predicts falling house prices across Canada; and more news:

Crisanti out as Tory's deputy mayor after he throws in with Doug Ford (Inside Toronto)

Ontario regulator charges three realtors in condo presale probe (Globe and Mail)

Metrolinx announces ‘thorough’ review of controversial GO stations (Toronto Star)

Pantographs Up On Harbourfront (Steve Munro)

Please, let’s not start talking about who’s going to win the 2018 Toronto mayoral election: Keenan (Toronto Star)

Moody’s predicts falling house prices across Canada (Globe and Mail)

Public Works: What Toronto can learn about cohousing from Quebec (Torontoist)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Jersey City's Ellipse Opens Doors to First Tenants (Jersey City)

Infill Made Gastown's Largest Building Possible (Vancouver)

Eau Claire Redevelopment Granted Council Approval (Calgary)

Public Hearing for Holyrood Development Pushed Back to November (Edmonton)