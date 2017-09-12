| by Jack Landau |

BetterTO organization turns focus on Toronto's social housing crisis; City must ‘talk the talk’ to make prudent planning decisions; Toronto Needs Stickier Streets; and more news:

BetterTO organization turns focus on Toronto's social housing crisis (Metro News)

Future art centre at Scarborough's Guild Park gets a name (Inside Toronto)

City must ‘talk the talk’ to make prudent planning decisions: Hume (Toronto Star)

LORINC: The unnecessary return of Doug Ford (Spacing Toronto)

Scarborough councillors vote to protect Agincourt's Harris-White House (Inside Toronto)

Toronto gets $90 million to help end homelessness (Toronto Star)

Patios and Pedestrians: Toronto Needs Stickier Streets (Torontoist)

