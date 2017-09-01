| by Jack Landau |

Yorkville faces another wave of change; Yonge St. businesses to get reduced property tax bills; When is it heritage and when is it hiding from the city’s evolution and growth?; and more news:

New eviction rules in effect today to protect Ontario tenants (Metro News)

Pirate radio artist broadcasts ‘community art project’ to Parkdale (Toronto Star)

Yorkville faces another wave of change (Globe and Mail)

Yonge St. businesses to get reduced property tax bills (Metro News)

When is it heritage and when is it hiding from the city’s evolution and growth?: Micallef (Toronto Star)

How a real estate agent sold and swapped his way to the top of Toronto’s housing market (Toronto Life)

‘Concerns raised’ about two new GO Transit stations, Del Duca acknowledges (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Hong Kong-Based Firm Wins Design for Hangzhou Project (Hangzhou)

Canada Line Construction on Cambie Street (Vancouver)

Summer Panoramas From the Top of Versus (Calgary)

Commercial Real Estate Investment Results: Industrial and Retail Sectors Strong (Edmonton)