| by Jack Landau |

The last several months of construction activity have brought about plenty of progress at the site of Reserve Properties' Rise Condos, a 23-storey, Graziani + Corazza Architects-designed condo tower at the southeast corner of Bathurst and St. Clair, where the Toronto neighbourhoods of Casa Loma and Forest Hill meet. We last checked in on the project in late April, when the tower stood just shy of its final height at 19 storeys. In the months since, the final residential levels and the mechanical penthouse level above have been formed, and cladding installation is well on its way to sealing the structure off from the weather, current uncharacteristically hot!

Rise Condos viewed from the north on Bathurst Street, image by Craig White

The latest photos of the site show that the tower is now topped out at 23 storeys, with precast concrete panels in place on the Tetris-block corner. Installation of Rise Condos' envelope now seals off over two thirds of the structure, with the five uppermost levels still awaiting most or all of their cladding. Rise's window wall comes in two tones: dark to contrast with the precast at the corner, and lighter panels on the rest of the tower.

Cladding on Rise Condos, image by Craig White

On the podium floors, brick-impressed precast panel cladding ties the building into the local architecture. On upper floors, balcony glazing will be a clear glass, the first panels of which are now installed on the uppermost floor of the podium.

Rise Condos viewed from the north on Bathurst Street, image by Craig White

With Rise Condos' 251-foot height now fully realized, the tower's impact on the surrounding neighbourhood can be felt from various vantage points. Below, a view captured from west of the project at St. Clair and Vaughan Road shows how Rise integrates with the surrounding high-rise built form of the Bathurst and St. Clair area. The completed project's contribution of 283 new condominium units and street-fronting retail will add more vitality to the already lively Bathurst and St. Clair intersection.

Rise Condos viewed from St. Clair and Vaughan Road, image by Craig White

