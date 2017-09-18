| by Jack Landau |

Since 2012, work has been ongoing for Camrost-Felcorp's Cumberland at Yorkville Plaza, a 40-storey, WZMH Architects-designed condominium tower rising where the retail podium of Toronto's previous Four Seasons Yorkville hotel once stood: it occupied the northeast corner of Avenue Road and Cumberland from 1972 up until its 2012 demolition. While the first few years of work involved plenty of complicated site preparation and below-grade forming, the pace of construction has increased significantly in recent months, and the tower is now having an impact on the Yorkville skyline.

Cumberland at Yorkville Plaza viewed from the east on Cumberland Street, image by Edward Skira

The most recent photos of the project show that forming has progressed to the 25th floor of the building, 5/8ths of the way towards its final 40-storey, 125-metre (410-foot) height. Currently it's just a few levels shy of the height of the neighbouring New Residences of Yorkville Plaza, a condo conversion of the former Four Seasons Hotel. Once the Cumberland Tower tops out, it will stand a full 33 metres taller than the New Residences of Yorkville Plaza, which reaches a height of 92 metres (302 feet) to the immediate north.

Cumberland at Yorkville Plaza viewed from south of Bloor Street, image by Edward Skira

Recent photos also show the first elements in the building's cladding, in the form of a double-glazed vision glass and glass spandrels framed in aluminum window wall framing. The panels have been affixed to the southwest corner of the building's third and fourth floors, at the Avenue Road and Cumberland intersection.

Cladding on Cumberland at Yorkville Plaza, image by Forum contributor ADRM

Incorporated into the treatment are louvre grills, finished with a patterned perforated aluminum, and meant to hide the units' exhaust vents. A closer look at the newly-installed panels (below) provides a closer look at them. Closer to ground level, Cumberland at Yorkville Plaza's podium levels will contrast the glassy tower above with more "solid" materials including limestone and granite.

Cladding on Cumberland at Yorkville Plaza, image by Forum contributor ADRM

