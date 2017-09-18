| by Jack Landau |

A 450 kilometre drive northeast of Toronto, the housing market in our nation's capital is holding firm as markets in Toronto and Vancouver soften a little. Among the Ottawa developments benefiting from the city's robust tech and government sectors and net positive migration, DevMcGill's Arthaus Residences at Arts Court is now 70% sold, with a handful of units remaining within the topped out 23-storey mixed-use project.

Arthaus Residences at Arts Court, image courtesy of DevMcGill

Designed by the team of Montréal-based Régis Côté et Associés, Toronto-based KPMB Architects, and Ottawa-based Barry Padolsky Associates Inc. Architects, the project will introduce a Le Germain hotel, new theatre performance and learning space for the University of Ottawa, an expansion of the Ottawa Art Gallery, retail space, and dozens of condominium units to Ottawa's Byward Market area. Only a few of the 88 condominium units on offer are still available, with two 15th floor suites, two 17th floor suites, and single suites on the 19th, 21st, 22nd, and penthouse levels.

Arthaus Residences at Arts Court, image courtesy of DevMcGill

Arthaus is offering its studio units from $268,990, one-bedroom layouts from $368,990, two-bedroom layouts from $590,990, and penthouse units from $1,224,990. These suites will include finishes by interior designers U31, available in three customizable packages. An interactive finish package selector on the project's website allows viewers to customize the materials in these finish packages for a preview of how they will look when applied to suite interior.

Arthaus Residences at Arts Court, image courtesy of DevMcGill

The U31-designer aesthetic will carry over to the project's residential amenities on the 15th floor. They bridge the hotel on the lower levels and the condominium suites above. Amenities at Arthaus will include a a multi-purpose entertainment room with a fireplace, TV, and seating called the Firestone Lounge, a fully equipped Fitness Centre with cardio, yoga and weight-training equipment, and a rooftop terrace offering views of Downtown Ottawa.

Firestone Lounge on Arthaus' 15th floor, image courtesy of DevMcGill

We will keep you updated as the project nears completion. In the meantime, you can learn more by checking out our database file, linked below.