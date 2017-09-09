| by Jack Landau |

Glencairn Station's ranking among the least-used stations on the TTC's Line 1 subway makes the surrounding area a prime target for new intensification. About 200 metres west of the station, a new proposal would add new residential density to the southeast corner of Marlee and Glencairn, seeking rezoning and Site Plan Approval for a 9-storey, KFA Architects and Planners-designed building containing 84 condominium units and street-fronting retail. This plan would replace an existing low-rise commercial plaza with a surface parking lot out front.

Facing southeast towards 819 Glencairn, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Prior to the formal application, KFA and the site developer Battista Holdings Corporation met with City staff to review plans, including a January 2017 meeting with City Councillor Josh Colle, where the preliminary proposal was well received. The formal submission for 819 Glencairn Avenue landed on the City's planning website earlier this week, filling in the blanks about the proposed development.

Facing northeast towards 819 Glencairn, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

The project's main frontage will be along Marlee Avenue, where the mid-rise offers a continuous street wall height of 20.7 metres, before stepping back to meet 45 degree angular plane guidelines. The 7,032 m² gross floor area building would rise a total of 32.3 metres above the Marlee and Glencairn intersection. At street level, 361 m² of retail space is proposed fronting onto Marlee. The retail space will be capable of being divided into a variety of configurations to accommodate anywhere from one large tenant to six smaller ones.

Street fronting retail at 819 Glencairn, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Above, the project's 84 condominium units would come in a mix of 52 one-bedroom layouts, 30 two-bedroom units, and 2 three-bedroom units. Residents would have access to a limited selection of amenity spaces, including a 31 m² workshop on the P1 level, a 27 m² lounge on the ground floor, a 157 m² gym and party room on the 2nd floor, and a 33 m² 2nd floor balcony lounge. The total proposed amenity space falls below municipal requirements, with 246 m² of combined amenities versus the 336 m² set out in City of Toronto Zoning By-law 569-2013.

Facing southwest towards 819 Glencairn, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

The development would be served by a three-level underground garage containing 79 parking spaces. While this is below the City’s required 99 spots for the site (outlined in North York Zoning By-law 7625), the site’s proximity to Glencairn Station should help to mitigate the need for so many spots. 82 bicycle parking spaces would also be included on the building’s ground floor.

Facing northwest towards 819 Glencairn, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

A materials legend in the project’s architectural plans lists a range of finishes to clad the building. The building’s main exterior expression will come in the form of red brick, complemented by pre-finished aluminum panels, ashlar concrete block masonry, curtainwall glazing with bird friendly markers, window wall panels, and fibre cement panels.

Facing southeast towards 819 Glencairn, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

