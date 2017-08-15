| by Jack Landau |

A development proposal initially submitted to the City of Toronto in 2014 for 200 St. Clair Avenue West, just west of Avenue Road, is finally making it to the market, but with a brand new team and a completely re-imagined design. Originally proposed by Stafford Developments at 15 storeys, the proposal ran into opposition from the City and from some neighbours. Following months of negotiations and a trip to the OMB, approval was given for a 12-storey 110-unit building for the north side of St. Clair Avenue, with Forest Hill Road to its west and Glenn Gould Park on its east side. in the current plans for a 12-storey building with 110 condominium units.

It has since been revealed that Stafford has pre sold the developed site to North Drive Investments on the condition of the plans receiving an OMB approval. This has since taken place, allowing North Drive to begin marketing the development. North Drive is pursuing a new plan by architect Richard Wengle with fewer but greatly expanded condo suites, now down to 43 luxury layouts.

Northwest-facing view of One Forest Hill, image courtesy of North Drive

While the property has long been addressed as 200 St. Clair West, with its position at the bottom of Forest Hill Drive, the developers are taking the opportunity to brand the building with that prestigious location, "One Forest Hill". The 12-storey mid-rise draws inspiration from Art Deco architecture, and will feature material finishes such as limestone, marble, and bronze.

Southeast-facing view of One Forest Hill, image courtesy of North Drive

Architect Richard Wengle elaborated on the choice of this aesthetic in a recent prepared statement. “For the most part, the Forest Hill homeowner is still a traditional buyer who embraces classical architecture, but now we are seeing more and more clients looking for more simplicity in design while not being totally committed to complete contemporary.”

Northeast-facing view of One Forest Hill, image courtesy of North Drive

One Forest Hill's exterior design will be complemented by indoor spaces designed by Brian Gluckstein. Both Wrengle and Gluckstein reside in the Forest Hill neighbourhood, making the project personally important for the two principal designers.

North-facing evening view of One Forest Hill, image courtesy of North Drive

One Forest Hill's limited collection of 43 suites range in size from 1,300 ft² to over 3,000 ft², with prices starting in the $1.5 million range. With an average unit size of 2,250 ft², the customizable floorplans include the option to combine multiple units to create larger suite layouts, creating even more versatility for purchasers.

Suite interior at One Forest Hill, image courtesy of North Drive

In one of the city's most affluent neighbourhoods, the project speaks towards those in the empty-nester demographic seeking more efficient living conditions, though Brian Gluckstein is emphasizing that "downsizing" isn't necessarily the right word for this type of development; “For the purchaser, moving into a boutique community like this is not about downsizing, but more about the reorganization of their living spaces. Some purchasers might have the same size apartment as their single-detached house, but instead of six bedrooms, they might have a grander dining room or his-and-hers bathrooms. It’s about reallocating the way you live—rightsizing rather than downsizing.”

Suite interior at One Forest Hill, image courtesy of North Drive

