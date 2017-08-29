| by Jack Landau |

A low-rise stretch of Kingston Road in Scarborough's Cliffside neighbourhood will soon be getting a big density boost, as construction progresses on VHL Developments' Haven on the Bluffs. The 11-storey, Master Building Inc.-designed condominium development on the south side of Kingston Road, just east of Cliffside Drive started construction in late-2015, and over the past few months, the speed of construction has increased considerably.

Haven on the Bluffs viewed from Kingston Road, image by Forum contributor OneCity

Excavation of the site's 2-level footprint was completed in May 2016, with a tower crane installed the following month, and forming of the underground garage well underway by late-July 2016. Now, just over a year later, forming has progressed to the building's 8th floor, plumbing, electrical, and ventilation components have been installed up to the 4th floor, and windows now reach the third floor.

8th floor forming at Haven on the Bluffs, image via vhldevelopments.com

A coat of primer now covers the lower levels in advance of the exterior finishes. At ground level, Haven on the Bluffs will be clad in a mix of stone veneer and "Hampshire Gray" stucco. A three-storey brick section will cover levels 2 through 4, with the terraced upper levels to be finished in white stucco. Punched windows and glass balcony guards will be installed throughout.

Construction at Haven on the Bluffs, image via vhldevelopments.com

The completed building will bring 259 new homes to the Cliffside neighbourhood, coming in a mix of 2 bachelor units, 78 one-bedroom units, 152 two-bedroom units, and 27 three-bedroom units. At street level, the addition of 9,343 ft² of street-fronting retail space will help to foster better pedestrian conditions on a stretch of Kingston Road where most properties front the street with parking.

Haven on the Bluffs viewed from E Haven Drive, image by Forum contributor willwu

For additional information including building facts and renderings, please visit our database file for Haven on the Bluffs, linked below.