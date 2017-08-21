| by Jack Landau |

The University of Toronto's St. George Campus is expanding yet again, as construction of the institution's new Centre for Engineering Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CEIE) progresses on St. George Street, a short distance north of College Street. We last updated the progress on this 8-storey, Montgomery Sisam Architects and Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios-designed institutional building back in early May, when work was underway on the 7th level. Since then, forming has wrapped up on the mechanical penthouse, with the project now topped out.

U of T CEIE topped out next to Convocation Hall, image by Forum contributor ADRM

Cladding installation has also progressed a fair bit since early May, when clear curtainwall glazing on the ground floor marked the start of work on the building's skin. The CEIE's exterior now features the start of a textured, grid-like pattern of precast concrete and glass. Curtainwall glazing now reaches the building's sixth floor, while piers of brick-patterned precast panels with vertical brise-soleil fins are respectively adding warmth and texture to the exterior.

Cladding progressing for U of T's CEIE, image by Forum contributor ADRM

The CEIE will serve as the 14th building added to the University of Toronto's "Engineering precinct", offering new collaborative spaces, prototyping and fabrication facilities, 8 design studios, dedicated student-club space, and five Technology Enhanced Active Learning (TEAL) rooms. The building's 500-seat Lee & Margaret Lau Auditorium features a unique small-group-seating configuration that will be the first of its kind on the continent, while the outdoor Dr. Woo Hon Fai Terrace will offer students and faculty views overlooking the surroundings.

U of T's topped-out CEIE, image by Forum contributor ADRM

Funding for the project has been sourced in part through alumni and donor support since 2012, with over $26.5 million collected, including a $15 million contribution from the Government of Ontario. The CEIE is on track to open its doors in 2018.

U of T Centre for Engineering Innovation and Entrepreneurship, image courtesy of U of T

