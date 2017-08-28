| by Jack Landau |

A perfect storm of housing demand and soon-to-increase transit accessibility have accelerated the rate of high-rise redevelopment demand in Toronto's Yonge and Eglinton neighbourhood. The area's side streets east of Yonge—home to a number of mid-century rental apartment buildings, often boasting surface parking lots or underused green space—have been targeted for additional density by developers for the last few years, a trend that shows no signs of slowing as new projects are tabled. The latest proposal in the area comes a couple blocks northeast of Yonge and Eglinton, seeking redevelopment of three rental apartment buildings at 110-120 Broadway Avenue.

Site of 110 Broadway, image via Google Maps

The proposal from Reserve Properties seeks rezoning to permit 28 and 35-storey residential towers rising from a conjoined podium ranging in height from 4 to 8 storeys. Designed by Graziani + Corazza Architects, the two towers would rise to heights of 98 and 118 metres, and contain a total of 822 residential units, consisting of 701 condominium units and 121 rental replacement units.

East elevation, 110 Broadway, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

The City's Official Plan takes measures to protect rental buildings from demolition without on-site replacement. Existing 3.5, 2.5, and 4-storey brick apartment buildings at 110, 114, and 120 Broadway, containing a combined 121 rental units, to be replaced with units located on the 2nd through 4th floors of the podium. They would replicate the existing mix of 24 studio units, 73 one-bedroom units, and 24 two-bedroom units.

Facing northwest towards 110 Broadway, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

In addition to rental units, the podium levels will also house condominium suites and amenity space, including a 1,046 m² indoor amenity area on the ground floor, connecting with a 466 m² outdoor courtyard. Above the rental units, floors 5 through 8 will contain mostly condominium units, as well as a 74 m² indoor amenity space and connected 499 m² outdoor amenity space on the 7th floor. Amenities will be shared between residents of the condominium and rental units.

Facing southeast towards 110 Broadway, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

110 Broadway would be served by a two-level underground garage containing 261 parking spaces, with 212 spaces reserved for residents and the remaining 49 designated as visitor spaces. The garage's P1 level would accommodate parking for 826 bicycles, divided between 740 long-term spaces for residents and 86 short-term spaces for visitors.

Facing southwest towards 110 Broadway, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

