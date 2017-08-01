| by Jack Landau |

With another busy month of city-building, transportation, and real estate talk now behind us, we round up July 2017's hottest stories, Database files, and Forum threads.

Our Top Ten News Stories

1. Race For The Sky: The Quest For Toronto's First Supertall Tower

The proposed YSL Residences, towering above Toronto's skyscrapers, image courtesy of Cresford Developments

July's most popular story covered the proposed towers contending to be Toronto's first building over 300 metres hgh. In second place, a nine-tower plan for Etobicoke by Pinnacle International drew in plenty of attention.

2. New Plans Reveal Massive Scope of 9-Tower Pinnacle Etobicoke

3. 'The Blue Snake': First Look at the Upcoming Scarborough Centre Subway Station

4. Trump Tower: Long-Awaited Rebranding Introduces St. Regis

5. Dramatic Eaton Centre Skybridge Installed Above Queen Street

6. Construction Progressing on New Gardiner Expressway Off-Ramp

7. Skylights, Eateries, Shops Highlights of Union Station Work

8. George Brown Planning Tall Wood Building on the Waterfront

9. Union and Other GO Stations to be Enhanced for RER Service

10. Kingsett Capital's 475 Yonge Redesigned in Latest Submission

Our Top Ten Database Files

1. The One

The One, image courtesy of Mizrahi Developments

Our top news story covering supertall proposals pushed the Database file for Mizrahi's The One to the top of our rankings for July. In second place, the Database file for The Well pulled in its fair share of views as demolition activity clears the site for the massive multi-tower development.

2. The Well

3. CIBC Square

4. 1-7 Yonge

5. Union Station Revitalization

6. YSL Residences

7. Nobu Residences Toronto

8. One Bloor East

9. Concord Canada House

10. Bisha Hotel and Residences

Our Top Ten Forum Threads

1. CIBC Square

Shoring at the site of CIBC Square, image by Forum contributor Michael62

The start of shoring activity and the installation of hoarding at the site of CIBC Square spurred a series of photo updates for the major office complex, bringing its Forum thread to the top spot for July. The continuing ascent of Ten York Street towards a 65-storey height brought that project's Forum thread to our number two spot.

2. Ten York Street

3. Monde

4. Union Station Revitalization

5. One Bloor East

6. Massey Tower

7. Mirvish+Gehry Toronto

8. Sun Life Financial Tower and Harbour Plaza Residences

9. The Well

10. Toronto Eaton Centre

