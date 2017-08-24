| by Jack Landau |

This week's Throwback Thursday takes us to the corner of Queen Street West and University Avenue, for a south-facing view towards University's southern terminating vista. Back on January 10th, 2013, this view showed the west tower of the architectsAlliance-designed Ïce Condominiums development rising above its surroundings, towards an eventual height of 57 storeys. The 67-storey east tower remained obscured from view by the 18 York Street office tower in the Southcore Financial Centre complex.

View south on University Avenue from Queen, 2013, image by Jack Landau

In the four and a half years since the photo above was captured, both towers of Ïce Condominiums have been completed and occupied, now impacting various views of the Toronto skyline. The August 23rd, 2017 view below reveals that the two Ïce towers have since been joined by two other additions. To the immediate right of Ïce's shorter west tower, the 30-storey Bremner Tower has added an additional 700,000 ft² office space to the Southcore Financial Centre complex. To the south of Ïce Condos, Ten York street can be seen rapidly ascending towards a height of 65 storeys.

View south on University Avenue from Queen, 2017, image by Jack Landau

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!