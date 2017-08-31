| by Jack Landau |

This week's Throwback Thursday covers a recent transformation on the west side of University Avenue, south of Dundas in Downtown Toronto. Back in 2010, the Royal Canadian Military Institute (RCMI) had recently closed its doors in anticipation of redevelopment. The image below reveals the first steps of installation for construction hoarding around what would become Residences at the RCMI, a 42-storey condominium tower by Tribute Communities. Before work could begin on the Zeidler Partnership Architects-designed tower, the existing building had to be torn down.

Royal Canadian Military Institute, 2010, image by Forum contributor androiduk

Construction of the project was completed by 2014, boasting a reconstructed facade of the 1907-built structure, created under the direction of heritage specialists ERA Architects. The Royal Canadian Military Institute moved back into their rebuilt space later that year, along with residents of the 315 condominium units located in the tower above.

Base of Residences at the RCMI, 2017, image by Jack Landau

An acute angle captured from the same position as the preceding images above reveals the full 42-storey height of the tower above.

Base of Residences at the RCMI, 2017, image by Jack Landau

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!