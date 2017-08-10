| by Jack Landau |

Originally proposed in early 2015, a plan from developer Main and Main for 2115 Bloor Street West is advancing following resubmissions in April and July of 2016. Most recently, changes to the site’s zoning by-laws were enacted at the start of 2017, paving the way for the current application for site plan approval (SPA). Plans call for a 28.4 metre/93 foot high, seven-storey Diamond Schmitt Architects-designed condominium development with one step back mid-way up the street side, before a final stepback for roof terrace amenity at the mechanical penthouse level. A series of terraced stepbacks on the south side will transition down to the existing neighbourhood conditions to the south.

Facing northeast at 2115 Bloor Street West, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Filling in a longstanding gap in the Bloor West Village urban street wall, 2115 Bloor West would provide two retail spaces with a combined 803 m2 of space at sidewalk level, while the residential lobby would be accessed from Harcroft Road on the west side of the building. Above street level, 45 condominium units would come in a mix of 22 one-bedroom, 20 two-bedroom, and 3 three-or-more-bedroom units.

Retail at 2115 Bloor Street West, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

New documents submitted as part of the SPA application include details on the materials that will be used to finish the building. A combination of brick masonry and architectural precast concrete panels will serve as the primary exterior expression, referencing the brick-clad mid-rise walk-up apartment buildings lining parts on the surrounding blocks while putting the focus on the modern. Clear windows and glass balcony guards will be treated with bird-friendly visual markers, while there will be some back-painted glass spandrel panels mixed in amongst the windows.

112 m² of indoor amenity space is proposed on level 2, with an additional 109m² of indoor space and a 161m² outdoor terrace that wraps around the west end of the mechanical penthouse level.

The project's location between High Park and Runnymede subway stations will put the surrounding city within quick reach of residents. For those who prefer other forms of transportation, 50 parking spaces will be housed in a two-level underground garage, with 40 spots reserved for resident use, 2 for visitors, and the remaining 8 spots for retail use. In addition, 54 bicycle spaces will be included on the ground floor of the building.

