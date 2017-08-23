| by Eric Chen |

Vintage Garden, a Chinese retirement community in Scarborough at the northeast corner of Victoria Park and McNicoll avenues, has submitted a Site Plan Application to the City of Toronto for phase 2 of the development. Sponsored by the St. John's McNicoll Centre and designed by CxT Architects, Phase 2 involves an additional fourteen storey residential tower and a one storey extension to the existing community centre on the south end of the site, with the tower fronting McNicoll Avenue.

Phase 2 of Vintage Garden, image courtesy of Vintage Garden

Phase 1 involved a twelve storey residential apartment building with 184 life lease units on the northeast corner of the site, as well as a community space to host activities and events in the middle of the site. Life lease developments such as Vintage Garden ensures the occupant over a specific age has exclusive rights to the unit within the building for their lifetime, and has the right to transfer the property to another family member after passing.

Community Space Extension, image courtesy of Vintage Garden

The fourteen storey tower proposed would include 177 life lease units. The amenity spaces would be located within the community space extension as well as the residents' tower, with the tower containing the a dining hall, lounge space, a library, exercise room, games room, as well as a flexible event space. The community space extension will add a multi-purpose gymnasium with a stage, as well as office space onto the existing medical clinic, multi-purpose rec room, and several other programmed rooms.

View of Vintage Garden Phase 2 from the Northeast, image courtesy of Vintage Garden

Unlike phase 1, which mainly featured a predominantly red brick and black spandrel palette, phase 2 takes features mainly buff coloured brick with some portions in dark grey brick and dark grey aluminum.

Looking northeast across McNicoll Avenue to Vintage Garden Phase 2, image by CxT Architects

Across the entire site there will be a total of 323 parking spaces, with 152 already constructed, and 171 proposed (104 of which will be within a below grade parking structure). The spaces surrounding the buildings, both phase 1 and 2, will be wide and landscaped by NAK Design Group.

Vintage Garden Phase 2 residents tower, image courtesy of Vintage Garden

A third phase in the development of Vintage Garden is set for the future, to include a 5-storey building with more commercial, recreational, and institutional space. Although there's no timeline yet for phase 3, all of the residential space will be constructed by the end of phase 2 with its anticipated completion date in 2020.

Phasing of Vintage Garden, image courtesy of CxT Architects

