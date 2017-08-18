| by Jack Landau |

Toronto's Yonge and Eglinton neighbourhood is home to a large portfolio of 20th century Tower-in-the-Park style apartment buildings. Property values in the area have increased significantly in the decades since these projects were built, and the open expanses of green space common to this development typology are now being targeted for infill development. Among the Tower-in-the-Park sites, developer Plaza is adding significant new density in the space beside two 14-storey rental towers, located across from each other at 25 Holly Street and 50 Dunfield Avenue. Known as Plaza Midtown, new 27 and 34-storey condominium towers designed by Quadrangle will rise next to the existing apartment buildings.

Plaza Midtown, image via submission to the City of Toronto

Plaza Midtown's two towers will introduce a combined 545 units to the Yonge and Eglinton neighbourhood, with suite sizes ranging from 480 ft² up to 1,700 ft². The 206 one-bedroom units and 257 two-bedroom units will be joined by 82 family-sized units offering at least three bedrooms.

Towards the more compact end of the range, layout 1D1-A in Plaza Midtown's 25 Holly Street building offers 582 ft² of living space, in a one-bedroom + den configuration starting in price from $567,000.

Suite 1D1-A at Plaza Midtown's 25 Holly Street building, image courtesy of Plaza

Stepping up in size, layout 2-C—also in the 25 Holly building—is a two-bedroom, two-bathroom plan offering 706 ft² of living area. Priced starting from $697,000, the layout is arranged around a central living/kitchen/dining area, separating the master and second bedrooms to maximize privacy for residents.

Suite 2-C at Plaza Midtown's 25 Holly Street building, image courtesy of Plaza

Among Plaza Midtown's three-bedroom offerings, layout 3-B offers 908 ft² of living space including two bathrooms, in the 50 Dunfield building. Priced from $850,000, the layout's outdoor living spaces vary slightly between units, with a large terrace on the 29th floor suite (shown below), and balconies for subsequent suites on levels 30 through 35.

Suite 3-B at Plaza Midtown's 50 Dunfield building, image courtesy of Plaza

Additional information and renderings can be found in the project's database file, linked below. Want to get in on the conversation? Feel free to leave a comment in the space provided on this page, or join in the ongoing discussion in the associated Forum threads.