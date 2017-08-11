| by Jack Landau |

While tall and dense mixed-use developments are a familiar sight in Toronto, these types of projects are less common our nation's capital, Ottawa—the epicentre of this year's Canada 150 celebrations. One such development—DevMcGill's Arthaus Residences at Arts Court—will soon be bringing a boutique hotel, new theatre space for the University of Ottawa, an expansion of the Ottawa Art Gallery, street-fronting retail, and 88 condominium units to the meeting point of the city's Downtown and Byward Market areas.

Arthaus Residences at Arts Court, image courtesy of DevMcGill

Designed by the team of Toronto's KPMB Architects, Montréal's Régis Côté et Associés, and Ottawa's Barry Padolsky Associates Inc. Architects, the true mixed-use development is now structurally complete, with cladding installation rapidly progressing. As the project's completion drawn nearer, only a handful of the building's units remain listed as available on the project's website, including the final penthouse suite on the tower's 23rd and top floor.

Arthaus Residences at Arts Court, image courtesy of DevMcGill

The Varley suite is a two-bedroom, two-bathroom penthouse layout offering 1,443 ft² of space and 10-foot ceilings. Arranged around a large combined kitchen/living/dining space, the suite includes a master bedroom with a walk-through closet and ensuite bathroom, and a second bedroom on the opposite side of the unit to maximize privacy. An 85 ft² balcony will provide outdoor living space with south-facing views over the Rideau Canal and the University of Ottawa.

Varley penthouse layout at Arthaus Residences, image via arthauscondos.com

Penthouse residents will be located right below Arthaus' rooftop outdoor amenity, providing even more city views plus areas to relax and entertain guests. You can take a closer look at all of Arthaus' amenity offerings in a previous article covering the various U31-appointed interior spaces

Rooftop amenity at Arthaus Residences at Arts Court, image courtesy of DevMcGill

