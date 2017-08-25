| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day comes to us from Forum contributor torontoboy, who captured this east-facing view from the University of Toronto's Woodsworth College Residence at Bloor and St. George. Looking over Varsity Stadium, this shot shows several new additions in the Bloor-Yorkville neighbourhood, including the recently-topped out 2 St. Thomas rental tower.

East-facing view from U of T's Woodsworth College Residence, image by Forum contributor torontoboy

