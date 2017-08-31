| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a south-facing view from the U of T's new John H. Daniels Faculty of Architecture, Landscape, and Design at 1 Spadina Crescent. Submitted to our Flickr Pool by contributor dtstuff9, this shot shows vehicle and streetcar traffic on Spadina, with the treeline of the Toronto Islands visible in the distance.

View facing south on Spadina from the Daniels Faculty of Architecture, image by dtstuff9 via Flickr

