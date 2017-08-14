| by Jack Landau |

A new mural in Toronto's Rush Lane—more commonly known as Graffiti Alley—recently got a new mural by artist Uber5000, which has been attracting plenty of attention from passersby and media this month. Featuring a number of past and present landmarks like the Sam The Record Man sign and CN Tower, and pop culture references including Darwin the Ikea monkey, this fun new mural makes an appearance in today's Photo of the Day, submitted via Flickr by Marcus Mitanis.

Uber5000's Toronto mural in Rush Lane, image by Marcus Mitanis

