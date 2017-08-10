| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day comes to us from Sherbourne Common in Toronto's East Bayfront area. Captured by Marcus Mitanis, this view reveals some of the ongoing changes happening in this nascent waterfront community, including Tridel and Hines' nearly-complete and soon-to-occupy Aqualina at Bayside on the right side of the image. In the background, Great Gulf's Monde can be seen well on its way to an eventual height of 44 storeys.

Aqualina (R) and Monde (L) viewed from Sherbourne Common, image by Marcus Mitanis

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page!