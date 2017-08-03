| by Jack Landau |

Nathan Phillips Square's famous TORONTO sign now has some competition, at least temporarily. A second TORONTO sign—this one made of driftwood and drywall screws—was installed on a breakwater at Humber Bay Shores Park in late-July. Created by artists Thelia Sanders-Shelton and Julie Ryan, the temporarily installation has become one of the city's hottest selfie destinations.

Driftwood TORONTO sign in Humber Bay Shores Park, image by Craig White

