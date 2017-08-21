| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day comes to use from the future rooftop restaurant atop the new Bisha Hotel and Residences. Submitted by Marcus Mitanis, this telephoto view captures the two towers of the Toronto-Dominion Centre obscuring a portion of Commerce Court West in Toronto's Financial District.

Office towers in Toronto's Financial District, image by Marcus Mitanis

