| by Jack Landau |

The densest parts of North York are concentrated around Yonge Street and the TTC's Line 1 subway. This narrow spine of density drops off sharply in the blocks to the east and west of Yonge Street, forming a linear skyline that stretches from south of Sheppard to north of Finch. Today's Photo of the Day shows this ridge of density in a southeast-facing drone view from northeast of the Yonge and Finch intersection, submitted to our Forum by contributor Jasonzed.

Drone view from northeast of Finch Station, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

