| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features the north entrance to Massey Hall, one of Toronto's most storied musical establishments. Thanks to the donation of new land to the south from MOD Developments, and a recently-announced $4 million grant from the province, Massey Hall is getting geared up for a major expansion. Submitted by Flickr contributor Paul Flynn, this view from the north side of Shuter Street shows the concert hall's famous red doors, framed by the building's exterior fire escapes.

Massey Hall, image by Paul Flynn via Flickr

