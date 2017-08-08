| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us to a night scene from King Street West in Toronto's Financial District. Submitted to our Flickr Pool by Greg Smith, this view faces east along King, showing a TTC streetcar passing through the urban canyon formed by many of Toronto's tallest buildings.

Streetcar in motion on King Street, image by Greg Smith via Flickr

