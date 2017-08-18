| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features an evening view of Toronto's King and Jarvis intersection. Submitted via Flickr by Paul Flynn, this long-exposure view shows a TTC Route 504 streetcar travelling westbound through the intersection, with the neutral tones of St. Lawrence Hall acting as a backdrop for the vibrant red streetcar.

Streetcar moving through the King and Jarvis intersection, image by Paul Flynn via Flickr

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page!