| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of MOD, Graywood, and Five St. Joseph Developments' FIVE Condos, a 48-storey condominium tower just northwest of Toronto's Yonge and Wellesley intersection. Submitted by Marcus Mitanis, this view shows off details of the Hariri Pontarini Architects-designed project's west facade.

FIVE Condos' east facade, image by Marcus Mitanis

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page!