| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us to Etobicoke's Humber Bay Shores area for a view of construction at Empire Communities' Eau du Soleil, soon to feature the neighbourhood's new tallest building at 228 metres. Submitted to the project's Forum thread by contributor Jasonzed, this drone-captured shot shows the rising podium levels of the Richmond Architects and Zeidler Partnership Architects-designed condominium complex, set to contain 66- and 49-storey towers.

Drone view of Eau du Soleil Condos, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

