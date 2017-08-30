| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a west-facing view captured from the CN Tower's main observation deck. Submitted to our Flickr Pool by Worrawat Engchuan, this dusk view looks over Toronto's Bathurst-Fort York neighbourhood, past the glittering lights of the CNE, and across Humber Bay.

West view from the CN Tower's observation deck, image by Worrawat Engchuan via Flickr

