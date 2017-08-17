| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of the Central Technical School Art Centre on Lennox Street, just east of Bathurst in Toronto's Harbord Village neighbourhood. Submitted by Flickr contributor Lori Whelan, this view captures the west facade of the 1962-built structure, designed by architect Macy DuBois.

Central Technical School Art Centre, image by Lori Whelan via Flickr

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page!