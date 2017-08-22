| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a creative shot of the Toronto skyline. Submitted to our Flickr Pool by Paul Flynn, this sunset view was captured with a camera partially-submerged in Toronto Harbour at Polson Pier, showing the contrast between the vibrant city and the unseen world below the surface of the harbour.

Partially-submerged view of Toronto Harbour and the city skyline, image by Paul Flynn via Flickr

