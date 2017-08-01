| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of the Toronto skyline, captured from the Port Lands area. Submitted to our Flickr Pool by Dustin William, this photo was exposed for a full 10 minutes, creating some dramatic lighting and soft reflections of the skyline on the harbour. This view shows the growing impact of both the under-construction Monde at the east end of the skyline, and Ten York Street to the west.

10-minute exposure of the Toronto skyline, image by Dustin William via Flickr

