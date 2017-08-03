| by Eric Chen |

At Waterfront Toronto's July Design Review Panel, plans were presented for one of the Canary District's remaining project sites, on the south side of Front between Rolling Mills and Tannery roads, and known in planning lingo as Block 12. With the post-Pan and Parapan Am transition already completed for existing buildings, only a few lots await completion. Canary Block condos on Block 16 across Front Street to the north (now sold out) are set to start construction this fall, while plans are to launch Block 13, across Tannery Road to the east, are for early next year.

Aerial View of Block 12 in the Canary District, image via Waterfront Toronto July WTDRP Presentation

Block 12 is set to be a market residential condominium, the fourth in the district. Developer DundeeKilmer is aiming to launch the project in the next couple of months, and make site plan approval applications this fall. Designed by architectsAlliance, the project will occupy the entire block, with 12 storeys facing Front Street, 5 storeys facing the side streets, and 8 storeys facing Mill Street, the building will rise as high as 138 feet. The north and south ends of the building will be formed in stacked rectilinear masses, rising three tiers on the north end and two on the south. In the centre of the block there will be a courtyard allowing light and air to the inner units.

Rendering of Block 12 looking Northwest from Mill St, image via Waterfront Toronto July WTDRP Presentation

The team is pursuing LEED Gold certification, so Block 12 will include features such as thermal breaks for the balcony slabs.

Rendering of Block 12 looking Southwest from Front St, image via Waterfront Toronto July WTDRP Presentation

The project itself has a residential GFA of 333,473 sq. ft and a Non-Residential GFA of 14,002 sq. ft. A total of 388 market units are proposed, 133 of them being one-bedroom (34%), 204 two-bedroom (53%), and 51 three-bedroom units (13%). 41 townhouse units will also be included at grade with landscaped buffers and private patios. Retail is set to face Front Street, for which the team is seeking from zoning one more metre in height so that the space would be attractive to a major grocery retailer.

Rendering of Block 12 looking Northeast from Mill St, image via Waterfront Toronto July WTDRP Presentation

More details will undoubtedly come in the next few weeks as the project is launched.