| by Craig White |

It has only been 10 days since we last ran an update on construction at Montgomery Square, a new luxury residential rental tower under construction on Yonge Street north of Eglinton Avenue in Midtown Toronto—but some recent movement at The Rockport Group's development site means that another quick look is worth it again today.

Montgomery Square with its overhang supported by shoring, image by Jack Landau

When we last stopped by (above), the tower was rising above the preserved limestone walls of former Postal Station K—built in 1936, one of the few buildings in the world to carry the Royal Insignia of Edward VIII, the British King whose reign was cut infamously short for his choice of partner. The RAW-designed complex will use the old postal station as a retail frontage on Yonge Street, with the roof of the historic building to become an open air restaurant patio. The tower is designed to partially overhang it and shelter it.

Montgomery Square rendered with a restaurant patio above the historic Postal Station, image courtesy of the Rockport Group

Less than two weeks ago, the cantilevered portion of the building was still being supported by steel shoring while the recently formed concrete slabs were curing. Now, the shoring is gone, and the dramatic overhang has been revealed.

Montgomery Square with its overhang now revealed, image by UT Forum contributor Benito

Montgomery Square is now 15 storeys high, heading for an eventual height of 27 storeys.