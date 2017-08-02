| by Matthew Derohanessian |

On Sunday, August 6, 2017, Toronto's Graffiti Alley, officially known as Rush Lane, will be hosting a party called Layers of Rush Lane which will feature live music, food, drinks, games and art. Layers of Rush Lane will run from 2 PM to 8 PM and will be located in the lane south of Queen Street between Augusta and Portland streets. Admission is free and visitors will have the opportunity to take pictures of different graffiti arts at the alley. Sponsors of the event include the TD Bank and the Ontario Association of Architects.

Information on the event, image courtesy of The Laneway Project

If you are not familiar with Graffiti Alley, it runs east-west south of Queen Street in two stretches, one from Spadina Avenue to Portland Street just west of Toronto's Entertainment District, and then picks up again at Bathurst Street and runs a few more blocks west of there. Graffiti Alley includes fantastic murals painted on its walls by dozens of graffiti artists, providing the area with a lot of character, and has subsequently attracted worldwide attention, including from the New York Times which has put it on a "To See" list for visitors to Toronto. Rush Lane is also where comedian and television personality Rick Mercer film his rants for the Rick Mercer Report.

The Layers of Rush Lane event is being presented by 'The Laneway Project' to celebrate the space, raise awareness of Graffiti Alley, and to help preserve it as the neighbourhood faces development pressure in the future. The Laneway Project also wants to generally make Toronto's hidden laneways better known, safer, and a better option for cyclists looking to avoid vehicular traffic on the streets.

Toronto's hidden 'Graffiti Alley', image by Craig White

You can head straight to Rush Lane on Sunday, or for more information on the event, you can visit The Laneway Project's website.