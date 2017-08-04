| by Jack Landau |

LJM Developments is garnering buzz for King's Park Condominiums, a new project in Hamilton's Stoney Creek area, and are now counting the days until next month, when they will celebrates its VIP Grand Opening. The 6-storey, boutique condominium, crafted by RAW Design, will rise at the intersection of Highway 8 and Ellington Avenue, directly across from Stoney Creek's King Street Parkette, from which the project draws its branding. The 93-unit development, with a contemporary design that incorporates a palette of warm tones, creates a contextual relationship with the established low-rise neighbourhood to the north, and the existing mid-rise residential building to the west.

King's Park Condominiums, image courtesy of LJM Developments

The project is offering a selection of one and two-bedroom suites, starting $249,900. Residents will have access to a selection of amenity spaces, including the outdoor area shown in the rendering below. This space will offer ample outdoor seating, as well as grilling areas, amidst landscaped grounds.

Outdoor amenity, King's Park Condominiums, image courtesy of LJM Developments

The park-inspired branding of the project is made real in a green wall, a three-storey tall living wall that starts on a 4th floor terrace on the west side of the building, and continues up to the roofline.

Green wall, King's Park Condominiums, image courtesy of LJM Developments

Following a good response, LJM is hosting a VIP Grand Opening on September 9th and 10th for those who have registered on their website. This event will give registrants the opportunity to be among the first to see the building's floorplans, and first access to units before the public launch that will follow.

King's Park Condominiums, image courtesy of LJM Developments

Additional information and images can be found in our Database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment using the field provided at the bottom of this page.