| by Jack Landau |

About 100 kilometres west of Toronto, the city of Brantford is gearing up for a growth spurt that will increase the population by 29%. In this same timeframe, Wilfrid Laurier University's Brantford Campus enrolment is planned to grow significantly, from the current 2,500 students up to 15,000. With a significant population boost and a new municipal master plan that places emphasis on fostering urban conditions, Brantford's built form may change quite a bit in the coming decades.

A sign of things to come, Angil Development Group Inc. is placing itself at the leading edge of Brantford's urban awakening with a new mid-rise condominium development, known by its Downtown Brantford address of One Wellington. Designed by IBI Group, the 8-storey building will bring 140 condominium units to the west end of Brantford's downtown, a 10-minute walk from the fast-growing Wilfrid Laurier campus.

One Wellington, image courtesy of Angil Development Group

Renderings of the building show a Tetris-like exterior, enlivening the facades with playful rhythms. Set back from the street by public realm enhancements which include wide sidewalks, lawns, landscaping and retail patios, One Wellington's simple rectilinear massing and punched windows form a contextual relationship with the warehouse-style buildings found to the south and east, with a palette that reflects the Tudor-style homes of the adjacent neighbourhood.

One Wellington, image courtesy of Angil Development Group

The project will offer residents a selection of amenity spaces, including a lobby with 24-hour concierge, a study, a party room, and a fitness centre. Standing out from the crowd, a rooftop amenity space (shown in the renderings above) will offer outdoor space for residents to mingle and entertain guests, with panoramic views over Brantford and the Grand River.

Party room, One Wellington, image courtesy of Angil Development Group

